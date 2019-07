Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Research by the National Academies pointed out that scientific leaders have to actively work to end harassment and remove barriers to advancement by women. One federal scientific leader has taken that advice to heart. Starting with conference panels consisting of all men. Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

