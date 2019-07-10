Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Section 809 panelist analyzes DoD pricing provisions

July 10, 2019 11:13 am
 
< a min read
3 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Section 809 panel delivered the last of three sets of recommended procurement reforms to Congress and the Defense Department earlier this year. Several of the proposals dealt with prices DoD pays and how it decides on pricing. Patrick Fitzgerald is a panel member and the former director of  the Defense Contract Auditing Agency. Fitzgerald, now director of the Government Contractor Advisor Services Group at Baker Tilly, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss pricing provisions and their impact.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News Baker Tilly competitive pricing Contracting Defense DoD Federal Drive Management Patrick Fitzgerald Policy Section 809 Panel Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.