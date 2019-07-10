Section 809 panelist analyzes DoD pricing provisions

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Section 809 panel delivered the last of three sets of recommended procurement reforms to Congress and the Defense Department earlier this year. Several of the proposals dealt with prices DoD pays and how it decides on pricing. Patrick Fitzgerald is a panel member and the former director of the Defense Contract Auditing Agency. Fitzgerald, now director of the Government Contractor Advisor Services Group at Baker Tilly, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss pricing provisions and their impact.

