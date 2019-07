Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In one of its more arcane recent rulings, the Supreme Court altered the rules for what sort of information submitted to the government by businesses can be subsequently revealed. Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powel joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the implications for contractors.

