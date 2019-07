Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Damage from opioids, legal and illegal, has become a central focus of several federal agencies. One academic argues the government could be better organized and do even more and that more Congressional oversight is needed. Juliette Kayyem is a professor at the John F. Kennedy school of government and a former assistant secretary of Homeland Security. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with her points.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.