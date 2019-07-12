US attorney sheds more light on Navy’s Fat Leonard case

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Fat Leonard — a name that has already become part of the Navy’s historic lexicon, ranking up there with Teapot Dome and Watergate — represents the worst bribery scandal in U.S. military history. Dozens of Navy officers from the 7th Fleet have been indicted or convicted, with many serving time. My next guest is part of the team prosecuting the case. Mark Pletchter, assistant U.S. attorney for the southern district of California and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals Program, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about the case.

