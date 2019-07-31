VA to spend $10B on EHR replacement despite firm grasp on current system

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to spend up to $10 billion over the next 10 years to replace its electronic health record with a commercial product made by Cerner. But VA doesn’t have a very good handle on exactly what it is that it’s replacing. The Government Accountability Office said the department doesn’t have a comprehensive definition of its current VistA system, or how much it’s spending to keep it up and running. Carol Harris, director of Information Technology Acquisition Management at GAO, spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more information.

