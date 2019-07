Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Intelligence Agency is also trying to get to MARS — but not that one. MARS for the DIA stands for machine-assisted analytic rapid repository system. It’s goal is for what it calls comprehensive, dynamic picture of enemy operations. MARS Program Manager Terry Busch joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio for what it’s all about.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.