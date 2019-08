Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

There’s still no guarantee we won’t have another government shutdown two months from now, but Congress and the president removed one of the biggest sources of budget uncertainty last week with the passage of a two year budget deal – a deal that also finally signals the sunset of the Budget Control Act. So what does it mean for contractors? For more on that, we spoke with Larry Allen, managing director of the Federal Market Access Group at BDO. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

