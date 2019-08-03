3 VA staff finalists for Sammies thanks to work on vets mental health care

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Wait times for receipt of needed federal services are the bane of so many agencies and the citizens they serve. At the Department of Veterans Affairs, vets applying for mental health-related benefits can have their claims processed in a minute, instead of two months. That’s thanks to the work of Paul Shute, who is chief of operational innovation at VA. He, along with veterans service representative Christopher Aragao and management analyst David Enright, are finalists in this year’s Service to America Medals Program. Shute joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

