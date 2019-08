Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In a five-year period, the federal government had 443 data breaches. That’s according to Comparitech, a British cybersecurity testing company. The breaches weren’t all committed by online hackers — some got information the old fashioned way. For more details, Federal News Radio’s Eric White spoke to Comparitech’s Paul Bischoff on Federal Drive with Tom Temin starting with how they put together the breach database.

