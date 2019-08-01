ACT-IAC maturity model gives agencies roadmap to improve FITARA scores

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Agencies received mixed scores on the latest Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act, or FITARA, scorecard — with five agencies posting higher scores, and another five posting lower scores. But a new IT management maturity model from the American Council for Technology and the Industry Advisory Council gives agencies a roadmap for how to improve their FITARA scores. Two of the model’s authors, ACT-IAC project lead Suzanne Komara and Stu Hammer, chairman of the IT management and modernization community of interest spoke with Federal News Network’s Jory Heckman about their work on the model for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

