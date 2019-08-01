Listen Live Sports

ACT-IAC maturity model gives agencies roadmap to improve FITARA scores

August 1, 2019 12:00 pm
 
Agencies received mixed scores on the latest Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act, or FITARA, scorecard — with five agencies posting higher scores, and another five posting lower scores. But a new IT management maturity model from the American Council for Technology and the Industry Advisory Council gives agencies a roadmap for how to improve their FITARA scores. Two of the model’s authors, ACT-IAC project lead Suzanne Komara and Stu Hammer, chairman of the IT management and modernization community of interest spoke with Federal News Network’s Jory Heckman about their work on the model for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

