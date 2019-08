Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army is rushing to develop its new cyber and electronic warfare units. But in its rush it’s outrunning its supply of people — so much so that the first cyber battalion is mostly vacant. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the director of Defense Capabilities and Management Issues at the Government Accountability Office, John Pendleton.

