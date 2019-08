Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Among recipients of the 2019 Presidential Early Career Awards for Science was Dr. Ed O’Brien from Penn State University. Speaking with Federal News Network’s Eric White, O’Brien explained how his research into cellular protein structures could impact the biotech and pharmaceutical fields. Hear the background on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

