Citizenship and Immigration Services expands system for online FOIA requests

When it comes to sheer volume, there are few federal agencies that come anywhere close to the number of Freedom of Information Act requests US Citizenship and Immigration Services receives. To handle that workload, USCIS is turning to automation. The agency has just expanded its new electronic FOIA system, called “FIRST,” letting most of its requesters handle the entire process online. To talk more about the system, Tammy Meckley, associate director for the agency’s Immigration Records and Identity Services (IRIS) directorate, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

