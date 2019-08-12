Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Citizenship and Immigration Services expands system for online FOIA requests

August 12, 2019 9:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it comes to sheer volume, there are few federal agencies that come anywhere close to the number of Freedom of Information Act requests US Citizenship and Immigration Services receives. To handle that workload, USCIS is turning to automation. The agency has just expanded its new electronic FOIA system, called “FIRST,” letting most of its requesters handle the entire process online. To talk more about the system, Tammy Meckley, associate director for the agency’s Immigration Records and Identity Services (IRIS) directorate, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Automation Citizenship and Immigration Services Federal Drive Freedom of Information Act Management Open Data/Transparency People Tammy Meckley Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter