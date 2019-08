Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

They say when Congress is out of session, the traffic in D.C. gets lighter. Maybe, but the season of politics and oversight doesn’t stop for the summer, at least not this year. From the death of Jeffrey Epstein while in federal custody, to resumed calls for gun control after back-to-back mass shootings, The Fulcrum’s Editor in Chief David Hawkings joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for this week’s tale.

