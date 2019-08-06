Listen Live Sports

Could it be time to rethink how federal agencies conduct oversight functions?

August 6, 2019 11:10 am
 
When most people think about agency oversight, what springs to mind are Congressional hearings and inspector general investigations. But a huge proportion of the government’s oversight functions happen out of public view – within the executive branch itself. And a new task force at the Bipartisan Policy Center said it’s time to rethink how many of those functions are conducted, with an eye toward mission outcomes. Dan Blair is a former deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management. He served as a consultant on the task force’s report, and talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about the recommendations on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

