One thing people in national defense do a lot of is training. Now the Defense Threat Reduction Agency wants to improve the training for those involved in potential nuclear warfare and make it more efficient — the training, that is. They’re looking for help from industry. DTRA’s Test Director for Nuclear Technologies, Lyndon Wrighten, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

