FCC licensing system well past due for an upgrade

August 9, 2019 11:01 am
 
When the Federal Communications Commission rolled out its online Universal Licensing System in the 1990s, it was ahead of its time. It gave the public access to the commission’s biggest database of wireless licenses and let license holders handle much of the application process online. But times have changed, and the ULS is past due for an overhaul. Nicholas Degani, a senior counsel to Ajit Pai, the FCC chairman, joined Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about the upcoming upgrade and how it fits into the commission’s broader modernization strategy.

