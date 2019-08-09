FCC licensing system well past due for an upgrade

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When the Federal Communications Commission rolled out its online Universal Licensing System in the 1990s, it was ahead of its time. It gave the public access to the commission’s biggest database of wireless licenses and let license holders handle much of the application process online. But times have changed, and the ULS is past due for an overhaul. Nicholas Degani, a senior counsel to Ajit Pai, the FCC chairman, joined Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about the upcoming upgrade and how it fits into the commission’s broader modernization strategy.

