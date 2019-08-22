FirstNet contract doesn’t entirely shut out other market players, Part 4

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The award in 2017 of the FirstNet first responder communications network contract to AT&T didn’t end the competition for first responder agency communications. Earlier this week Federal Drive with Tom Temin heard from FirstNet operator AT&T. Now, in the fourth and final part of this series, FirstNet Update, Mike Maiorana, senior vice president for Public Sector at Verizon, cited the fact that the FirstNet award to AT&T resulted in a first responder network built on commercial standards. Therefore Verizon could keep a hand in the market, he said.

