FirstNet contract doesn’t entirely shut out other market players, Part 4

August 22, 2019 10:26 am
 
The award in 2017 of the FirstNet first responder communications network contract to AT&T didn’t end the competition for first responder agency communications. Earlier this week Federal Drive with Tom Temin heard from FirstNet operator AT&T. Now, in the fourth and final part of this series, FirstNet Update, Mike Maiorana, senior vice president for Public Sector at Verizon, cited the fact that the FirstNet award to AT&T resulted in a first responder network built on commercial standards. Therefore Verizon could keep a hand in the market, he said.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
