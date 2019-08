Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The U.S. Forest Service, part of the Agriculture Department, has been exploring new ways to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act. Proposed rules are still open for comments. For details, the director of ecosystem management coordination at the Forest Service, Christine Dawe, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.