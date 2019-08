Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Right To Work Legal Defense Foundation has urged the Federal Labor Relations Authority to end automatic payroll deductions for federal employee union dues, citing a Supreme Court ruling last year that struck them down for nonfederal government employees. William Messenger, staff attorney for the foundation, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss more.

