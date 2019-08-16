Listen Live Sports

HHS inspector general issues recommendations for agency effectiveness, cost savings

August 16, 2019 11:26 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general is out with its latest compendium of unimplemented recommendations at HHS. As in past years, the volume boils the issues down to 25 recommendations the OIG thinks would have big impacts on program effectiveness or cost savings. Andrew VanLandingham is senior counsel at the HHS OIG. He talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about some of the top concerns – and in particular, what the department can do to shore up the integrity of the Medicaid program. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

