Hurricane storm surge specialist gets recognition from Sammies

Sometimes the surging waters from hurricanes are more damaging and deadly than the wind. Now the National Weather Services is better at forecasting storm surges. Jamie Rhome is a storm surge specialist at the the Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center. He leads the team that developed a new and sophisticated surge model and warning system that gives earlier warnings of potential floods. The finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

