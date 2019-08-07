Listen Live Sports

IG warns customs officers intercepting fentanyl at risk of exposure

August 7, 2019 11:33 am
 
There has been a dramatic increase in the volume of the drug fentanyl entering the U.S., and Customs and Border Protection officers are on the front lines of the interdiction process. But according to the Department of Homeland Security inspector general, CBP isn’t doing enough to protect its personnel from exposure to the deadly drug. In fact, the agency hasn’t updated its handbooks for handling dangerous substances for eight years. The IG found the situation so worrisome that it took the relatively rare step of issuing a management alert prior to issuing its full report. Donald Bumgardner is the deputy assistant inspector general for Audits. He talked with Jared Serbu about the concerns, including why fentanyl is so dangerous, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

