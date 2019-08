Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt recently signed an executive order expanding the department’s ethics activities. Among other measures, it reorganized the Office of Ethics and gave the top ethics officer full access to the secretary. With what the order is designed to accomplish, and how, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Scott de la Vega, director of the ethics office.

