Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

They can’t compare to piano-playing felines, but IRS videos do have their share of online followers. Yes, the IRS has a YouTube channel of short, highly formatted videos. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration looked into the video program and found few problems, actually. Here with details, Acting Assistant Inspector General for Management Services Heather Hill joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.