IRS workers report impact of government shutdown on mental health

August 7, 2019 11:44 am
 
< a min read
By now there have been plenty of stories about the hardships the longest government shutdown in history created for the federal workforce. But new research from Weber State University is among the first to try to quantify the impacts. Researchers surveyed IRS employees and business owners in Ogden, Utah, and found serious financial impacts both during and after the shutdown. Moreover, 72 percent of the workforce reported negative mental health effects. Bob Tobias is a professor in the Key Leadership Program at American University. He joined Jared Serbu to talk about what the findings say, and how they might inform Congressional action around future shutdowns. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

