Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

More than 1,500 IG recommendations to DoD still unresolved

August 26, 2019 11:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department has more than 1,500 recommendations from its inspector general that haven’t been resolved. Eighty of those have been awaiting action for five years or more. Like other federal OIGs, the Pentagon’s inspector general thinks it’s important to publish an update on where those recommendations stand each year. The 2019 version is just out and for what’s inside, Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu spoke with the DoD IG’s Principal Assistant Inspector General for Audit, Troy Meyer. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Defense Defense News DoD Inspector General Federal Drive Jared Serbu Management Tom Temin Federal Drive troy meyer

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution