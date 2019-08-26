More than 1,500 IG recommendations to DoD still unresolved

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department has more than 1,500 recommendations from its inspector general that haven’t been resolved. Eighty of those have been awaiting action for five years or more. Like other federal OIGs, the Pentagon’s inspector general thinks it’s important to publish an update on where those recommendations stand each year. The 2019 version is just out and for what’s inside, Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu spoke with the DoD IG’s Principal Assistant Inspector General for Audit, Troy Meyer. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

