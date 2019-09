Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

How exactly do you check every shipping container coming into the United States for radioactive material? It seemed like a good idea and one nearly impossible to carry out. But Leticia Pibida helped in a big way to solve that problem. She is a physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

