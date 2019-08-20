Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Not just state and local, federal emergency groups can use FirstNet, Part 2

August 20, 2019 11:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The FirstNet emergency communications network is not just for local police and fire departments. The federal government’s first responders and disaster recovery agencies also need the network. In fact, they maintain membership on the FirstNet governance board. For more details in the second part of this series, FirstNet Update, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Ron Hewitt, the assistant director of the emergency communications division at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The conversation started with the big idea of a network beyond voice communication.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Department of Homeland Security Digital Government Federal Drive first responders FirstNet FirstNet Update Ron Hewitt Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars