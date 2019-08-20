Not just state and local, federal emergency groups can use FirstNet, Part 2

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The FirstNet emergency communications network is not just for local police and fire departments. The federal government’s first responders and disaster recovery agencies also need the network. In fact, they maintain membership on the FirstNet governance board. For more details in the second part of this series, FirstNet Update, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Ron Hewitt, the assistant director of the emergency communications division at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The conversation started with the big idea of a network beyond voice communication.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.