NTEU argues Supreme Court ruling doesn’t apply to federal union dues

A Supreme Court decision last year ruled that public employee unions can’t collect dues unless members individually sign waivers specifically giving away their constitutional first amendment rights. That case concerned non-federal unions. But what about federal unions? Previously, Federal Drive with Tom Temin heard from the National Right To Work Legal Defense Foundation the opinion that the decision does apply at the federal level. National Treasury Employees Union staff attorney Jessica Horne joined the show to share what one major union thinks.

