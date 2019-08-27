Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

NTEU argues Supreme Court ruling doesn’t apply to federal union dues

August 27, 2019 10:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A Supreme Court decision last year ruled that public employee unions can’t collect dues unless members individually sign waivers specifically giving away their constitutional first amendment rights. That case concerned non-federal unions. But what about federal unions? Previously, Federal Drive with Tom Temin heard from the National Right To Work Legal Defense Foundation the opinion that the decision does apply at the federal level. National Treasury Employees Union staff attorney Jessica Horne joined the show to share what one major union thinks.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News dues Federal Drive Federal Labor Relations Authority Jessica Horne NTEU OPM Supreme Court Tom Temin Federal Drive Unions Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus