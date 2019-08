Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Nuclear Security Administration, a part of the Energy Department that oversees the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile, has entered into a multimillion-dollar agreement with Cray Computer to build not just a new supercomputer but an “exascale” supercomputer. Mark Anderson, the acting assistant deputy administrator for Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation at the NNSA, joined Federal Drive with Tom Teminfor more details.

