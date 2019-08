Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal employees new to management often turn to a relatively small component of the Office of Personnel Management. The Center for Leadership Development helps newly minted managers with common challenges. For an update, Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu spoke with Jennifer Wong, program director of OPM’s Eastern Management Development Center. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.