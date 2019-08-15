Pediatric research of stem cells earns doctor award from White House

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The stem cells in bone marrow, so important to fighting disease, are themselves vulnerable to infections that can deplete them over time. Those findings, along with research into new ways to protect stem cells, are part of the work at the Baylor College of Medicine, where Dr. Katherine King is an associate professor of pediatrics. Her research garnered one of this year’s Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. King talked about her work with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.