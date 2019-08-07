Listen Live Sports

Poor communication from new leaders hindering State Dept.’s management reforms

August 7, 2019 11:57 am
 
Federal employees are used to seeing political appointees come and go, and they’re used to responding to changing priorities. But it helps if those priorities are clearly communicated. That didn’t happen during the leadership changeover at the top of the State Department, and the Government Accountability Office said it’s one big reason State has made relatively little progress on its agency reform plans. Out of 17 management reforms the department outlined to Congress last February, only one has been accomplished. Jason Bair is acting director for International Affairs and Trade Issues at GAO. He talked with Jared Serbu about what State can do to speed things along on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
