Presidential award recipient researching climate change impact on Alaskan marine life

The Alaska pollock fishery in Alaska’s Bering Sea is one of the most abundant sources of sustainable fish in the world. That’s partly because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration helps to actively manage the fishery by keeping close watch on every detail of the ecosystem. But changes in climate can have major effects on how many pollock survive in a given year. Elizabeth Siddon is a scientist at NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center. She’s the recipient of a 2019 Presidential Early Career Award for her research, which has led to major improvements in forecasting fish population dynamics. She spoke with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about her work on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

