Senate finally confirms new OFPP leader

The federal government has been operating without a Senate-confirmed administrator in the Office of Federal Procurement Policy for two and a half years now. But no more — before their departure for the August recess, Senators approved Michael Wooten to lead OFPP. To talk more about what the confirmation means and some of the issues Wooten is likely to face in the new job, Federal Drive with Tom Temin was joined by Alan Chvotkin, the executive vice president of the Professional Services Council.

