It sounds simple — diplomatic and military mail goes to a specially designated Postal Service center and out it goes to diplomatic and military installations around the world. But the reality is a little messier. As Joshua Bartzen, audit manager for the USPS office of inspector general explained, several delays along the delivery route persist. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

