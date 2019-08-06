VA says it’s adding more walk-in clinics to treat minor cases every day

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

First through the Choice Act and then the MISSION Act, Congress and the Department of Veterans Affairs have been trying to expand veterans’ access to private sector medical providers since 2014. As of June, those choices now extend to urgent care clinics. VA now has 5,000 of those walk-in clinics under contract to treat veterans with relatively minor illnesses and injuries, and said it’s adding more every day. Dr. Kameron Matthews is the deputy under secretary for Health for Community Care. She talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about how the program works, and what types of care VA’s hoping to provide through the clinics. Hear the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin

