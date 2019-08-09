Listen Live Sports

Why ‘buy American’ executive order may not be that effective

August 9, 2019 11:21 am
 
The White House has been pushing federal agencies to take existing “buy American” laws more seriously, and the Trump Administration’s latest executive order comes with some hard numbers attached. It urges the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council to adopt regulations that would increase the amount of preference agencies give to domestically-sourced products under the Buy American Act. But even the latest executive order might not end up affecting all that many procurements. William Weisberg, a government contracts attorney at Centre Law and Consulting, joined Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to help understand why.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
