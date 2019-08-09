Why ‘buy American’ executive order may not be that effective

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The White House has been pushing federal agencies to take existing “buy American” laws more seriously, and the Trump Administration’s latest executive order comes with some hard numbers attached. It urges the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council to adopt regulations that would increase the amount of preference agencies give to domestically-sourced products under the Buy American Act. But even the latest executive order might not end up affecting all that many procurements. William Weisberg, a government contracts attorney at Centre Law and Consulting, joined Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to help understand why.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.