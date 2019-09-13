Agencies helping non-federal entities protect elections could better organize efforts

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Elections in the United States are the responsibility of states, counties, cities and towns. But the federal government has an increasing role on the security end of things. Especially cybersecurity. Elaine Kamarck is a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. She says the various federal agencies with the wherewithal to help non-federal entities protect elections need to better organize those efforts. You might remember her for her work on the National Performance Review during the Clinton administration. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

