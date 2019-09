Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Congress seems to be working hard to avoid a lapse in appropriations when the fiscal year ends in a couple of weeks. But as last year’s budget battles and the longest partial government shutdown ever have shown, anything can happen. For a review of what you can and cannot do during a lapse in appropriations, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Government Accountability Office’s Managing Associate General Counsel, Shirley Jones.

