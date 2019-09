Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A U.S. District Court recently ruled that the FBI’s terrorist watchlist, used in part in airline passenger screening, is unconstitutional — or at least the way the government is using it. Does that render the list useless, or can the government revamp the program surrounding it? For some answers, Jacques Singer-Emery, editor-in-chief of the National Security Law Journal, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

