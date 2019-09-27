Defense Department plans to use networked weapons in future of warfare

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It takes microseconds for an electronic message to move from device to device. But in practice those split seconds add up. The Defense Department plans to use networked weapons in the future. It’s paying academia to find ways to reduce network latency — 24 institutions are sharing $162 million. Federal News Network’s Scott Maucione talked with Virginia Tech Electrical and Computer Engineering professor Jeffery Reed, the principal investigator of the project, for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

