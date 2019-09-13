Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Digital services offered by the CMS have expanded

September 13, 2019 11:11 am
 
< a min read
2 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Millions of Americans are on Medicare, and as the baby boomer retirement wave continues, millions more will be. Now, the digital services offered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have expanded. For example, recipients can easily check their own medical records going back four years. All the required coding didn’t just happen. Shannon Sartin is one of the people driving online services at CMS. She’s executive director of U.S. Digital Service for Health and Human Services and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. She spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about her work.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Benefits Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Department of Health and Human Services Federal Drive Pay & Benefits Sammies Shannon Sartin Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive U.S. Digital Service

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII