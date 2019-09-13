Digital services offered by the CMS have expanded

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Millions of Americans are on Medicare, and as the baby boomer retirement wave continues, millions more will be. Now, the digital services offered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have expanded. For example, recipients can easily check their own medical records going back four years. All the required coding didn’t just happen. Shannon Sartin is one of the people driving online services at CMS. She’s executive director of U.S. Digital Service for Health and Human Services and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. She spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about her work.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.