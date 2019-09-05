Listen Live Sports

Do DoD’s 2020 budget requests reflect National Defense Strategy?

September 5, 2019 10:34 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For more than a year, the Defense Department has been, at least nominally, operating under a new doctrine. Namely, that the U.S. is back in the game of great powers competition. But do the budget requests for 2020, much less what results when Congress is through with it, reflect the priorities of the National Defense Strategy? For one angle on this question, two data analytic experts from Govini joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio. Jim Mitre is senior vice president, and Tara Murphy is president of Govini’s National Security Practice.

