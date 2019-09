Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Hardly a day goes by now without reports of a workplace shooting. The Defense Department has been building an elaborate system to control physical access to its thousands of facilities, but it needs to do a better job of making sure it all works. Diana Maurer, director of Defense Capabilities and Management Issues at the Government Accountability Office, had more information on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

