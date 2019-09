Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Early on, the Trump administration told federal agencies to reduce the regulatory burden by removing two rules for every one they proposed. The Environmental Protection Agency managed to exceed its deregulatory goals, as Jeffrey Harris explained to Federal Drive with Tom Temin. He is the director of Toxics, Chemical Management and Pollution Prevention Directorate in EPA’s Office of Inspector General.

