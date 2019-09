Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

One part of the Defense Department is pushing gamely forward with the JEDI cloud procurement. Another part of DoD is investigating whether the procurement is fair and above board. Maybe the biggest question is if and when if comes out, will anyone use it. BDO managing director Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for some perspective.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.