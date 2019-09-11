FAA issues RFI on testing for amateur drone operators

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Sometimes it seems like unmanned aircraft are about to take over the world. But if it flies, it’s got to keep clear of planes with people aboard. That’s been a major concern of the Federal Aviation Administration for years. Now the agency has issued a request for information about whether testing ought to be required of amateur drone operators. With what they have in mind, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to an aviation safety inspector in the FAA’s Unmanned Aircraft Integration Office, Danielle Corbett.

