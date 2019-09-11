Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

FAA issues RFI on testing for amateur drone operators

September 11, 2019 8:51 am
 
< a min read
18 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Sometimes it seems like unmanned aircraft are about to take over the world. But if it flies, it’s got to keep clear of planes with people aboard. That’s been a major concern of the Federal Aviation Administration for years. Now the agency has issued a request for information about whether testing ought to be required of amateur drone operators. With what they have in mind, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to an aviation safety inspector in the FAA’s Unmanned Aircraft Integration Office, Danielle Corbett.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Danielle Corbett drones Federal Aviation Administration Federal Drive Policy Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive unmanned aircraft

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

9|13 Arctic Day 2019
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate